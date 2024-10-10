Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.77, but opened at $73.64. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reddit shares last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 1,202,445 shares traded.

RDDT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $926,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,147,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,147,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $721,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 339,295 shares in the company, valued at $22,244,180.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,993 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,419 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $63,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

