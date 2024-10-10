Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,736 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Up 15.6 %

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,666,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.