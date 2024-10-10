Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) versus Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Financial Review

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and Neogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29 Neogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.58%. Neogen has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Neogen.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Neogen -1.02% 3.09% 2.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and Neogen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A Neogen $924.22 million 3.48 -$9.42 million $0.01 1,485.00

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods. The segment offers its products primarily to milling and grain, meat and poultry, prepared foods and ingredients, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, beverage, water, healthcare, traditional culture media markets, food service, and dietary supplements markets. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products, and genomics testing services marketed through veterinarians, retailers, livestock producers, and animal health product distributors, for the animal safety market. The segment offers its products for companion animal veterinarians; livestock producers, veterinarians, and breed associations; retailers; breeding and genetics companies; diagnostic labs and universities; distributors; and other manufacturers and government agencies. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.