Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.12. 2,344,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,078,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Specifically, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

