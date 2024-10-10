Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) & SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Head to Head Review

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beachbody and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.89%.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beachbody and SinglePoint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.32 SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.00 -$8.85 million ($23.99) N/A

SinglePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SinglePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79% SinglePoint -25.81% N/A -37.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beachbody beats SinglePoint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About SinglePoint

(Get Free Report)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.