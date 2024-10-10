Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Price Target at $176.71

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.71.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

ANF opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

