PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $151.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

