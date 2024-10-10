Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $691.16 million, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

