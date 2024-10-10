Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $231.57

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.57.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $197.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
