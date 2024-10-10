Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $231.57

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Ferguson Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $197.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.