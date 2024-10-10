Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $3.45

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 8,351.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 993,355 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

