Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Target Price at $49.85

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.77.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after acquiring an additional 161,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

