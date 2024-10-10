Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Target Price at $49.85

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.77.
CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
