Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXS. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

AXS opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

