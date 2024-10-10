Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $49.94

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magna International has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Magna International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

