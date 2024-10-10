GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $57.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 44.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 533.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 207.1% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 187,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter.

GFS opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

