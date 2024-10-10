Huntsman Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 742,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 267,729 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

