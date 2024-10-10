Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Cut by Analyst

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$15.70 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,775 shares of company stock worth $462,667 and have sold 242,940 shares worth $3,535,266. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

