Analysts Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.61 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $213.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $612.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

