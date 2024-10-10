Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 202,952 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average daily volume of 18,775 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

