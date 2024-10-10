Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $457.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $391.99 and last traded at $391.20. 295,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 336,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.73.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Everest Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

