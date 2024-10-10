BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $962.95 and last traded at $953.70, with a volume of 240322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $949.07.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.93.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $893.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

