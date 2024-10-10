Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $44.50 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 1,476,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,070,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

