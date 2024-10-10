Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $44.50 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99. Approximately 1,476,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,070,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.
MO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
