DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 724734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Specifically, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $30,358.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,301.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

