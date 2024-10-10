Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $112.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley traded as high as $109.13 and last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 1710224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at $47,146,293.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 37,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

