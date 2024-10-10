NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 8% Following Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.87. 2,899,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,002,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Specifically, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMR. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.