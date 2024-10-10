Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ciena traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 825577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7,767.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Ciena by 118.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after buying an additional 827,352 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.