KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $134.99, with a volume of 2271213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.35.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

