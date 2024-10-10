Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $555.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $490.77 and last traded at $490.76, with a volume of 44822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.74.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

