Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $590.00 to $650.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $726.70 and last traded at $721.80. Approximately 589,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,654,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.76.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.71.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $680.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

