Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $460.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $403.67 and last traded at $403.40. 330,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,244,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after purchasing an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after purchasing an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

