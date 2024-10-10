Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celestica traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.03. Approximately 730,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,207,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after buying an additional 1,309,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.