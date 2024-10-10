TD Cowen Upgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to “Strong-Buy”

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

