StockNews.com Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to “Buy”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.5 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,178.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $594,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

