Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

