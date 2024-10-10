StockNews.com Downgrades PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in PRA Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 353.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PRA Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

