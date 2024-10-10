enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

enCore Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:EU opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of C$7.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

