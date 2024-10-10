Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issued By Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.7 %

RJF stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

