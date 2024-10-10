Analysts Set Expectations for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

NYSE FDS opened at $455.46 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.06 and a 200-day moving average of $427.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,561 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

