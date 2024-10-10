Northland Capmk Weighs in on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $408.49 million, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.