Daren John Morris Sells 45,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total value of £57,150 ($74,793.88).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £68,200 ($89,255.33).

Big Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £374.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,250.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Big Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.