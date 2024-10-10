FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell Purchases 255 Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 255 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £997.05 ($1,304.87).

Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FDM Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 241 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £997.74 ($1,305.77).

FDM Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 401.50 ($5.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The company has a market capitalization of £438.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.93 and a beta of 0.97. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.96 ($6.48).

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 10,357.14%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FDM Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 430 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDM

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.