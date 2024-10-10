Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Acquires 94 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 94 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($196.83).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 159.85 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,294.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.