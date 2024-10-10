CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL) Insider Tommy McKeith Purchases 454,545 Shares of Stock

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) insider Tommy McKeith acquired 454,545 shares of CleanTech Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,436.40).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CTL opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.62. CleanTech Lithium Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

