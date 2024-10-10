CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL) Insider Tommy McKeith Purchases 454,545 Shares of Stock

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) insider Tommy McKeith acquired 454,545 shares of CleanTech Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,436.40).
CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of CTL opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.62. CleanTech Lithium Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.65).
About CleanTech Lithium
