Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Purchases 3,016 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £5,066.88 ($6,631.17).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OIT opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.89. Odyssean Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.38).

