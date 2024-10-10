Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £145,500 ($190,420.10).

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of COA opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,946.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61.

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

