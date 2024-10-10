Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.96 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day moving average of $272.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

