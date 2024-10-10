FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

HXL stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,008,000 after buying an additional 136,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after buying an additional 103,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

