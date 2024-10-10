Cencora, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cencora in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s FY2027 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Shares of COR opened at $221.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average of $231.68. Cencora has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,390,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Cencora by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

