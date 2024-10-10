FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

IMAX opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

