Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,481,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 384,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

