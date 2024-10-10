Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.77 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

